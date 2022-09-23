Cambridge, one of the most reputable universities in the world, played a role in the slave trade

Research conducted by the University of Cambridge has shown that the university played an active role in the slave trade. Management has announced that it will sign new applications due to mistakes in the past.

Cambridge University, one of the most reputable universities in the world, has come to the fore today with an astounding study. A group formed by university Vice-Chancellor Stephen Toop investigated the history of slavery at the university and came to a contradictory conclusion.

The group “Advisory Group on the Legacy of Slavery”, formed to study the university’s own history, came to the conclusion that throughout its history, the university has not used slaves. But even though the university has never had “slaves”, it turned out that it received funding from institutions and individuals who were involved in the slave trade in the past.

Cambridge played a role in facilitating the slave trade:

Cambridge colleges had close ties to the East India Company, according to the team’s account in their report, “The Legacy of Slavery.” However, the Royal African Company also had a relationship with Cambridge. Both of these companies are known to have engaged in the slave trade.

Receiving donations from these two companies, the university also directly invested in another company, the South Sea Company, which was actively engaged in the slave trade. According to the report provided by the university, this commercial activity promoted the slave trade and brought many financial benefits to the university.

Cambridge will take action on its past mistakes:

In this report, the university also announced that it will take measures to correct mistakes made in the past. Accordingly, Cambridge will establish a center for the study of slavery and strengthen existing relationships with universities in the Caribbean and West Africa.

In addition, the number of postgraduate scholarships offered to black students who are British citizens and students from African and Caribbean countries will be increased. A work of art symbolizing the achievements and contributions of black scientists will also be commissioned.

On the other hand, the university rejected an application by the Faculty of Jesus to remove a statue erected in memory of Tobias Russtat, who invested in the Royal African Company.