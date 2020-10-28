Cambodia Bank in Blockchain Based Payment System

As the recognition and use of cryptocurrencies increase, there are reports that central banks use crypto money and blockchain from all over the world. In a current statement by the Central Bank of Cambodia, it was stated that the bank started using a new blockchain-based payment system.

The payment system, based on the Hyperledger Iroha network, was developed in partnership with Japan-based blockchain firm Soramitsu. It is stated that the payment system called Project Bakong was actually introduced at a conference held earlier this year. Chea Serey, one of the general managers of the Central Bank of Cambodia, defined this platform as the “backbone of the payment system” at the conference.

Can Dollarization in Cambodia be Reduced?

Serey added that the project has two goals. The first goal is to make Cambodian-born migrant workers better able to send money to their homes, while the second is to make people use more fiat money. 90% of the economy in Cambodia uses US dollars and has experienced a total dollarization. Cambodia actually even considered launching its own crypto currency for this reason, but there was no serious progress in this regard.

The new payment system is easy to use. More than 20 banks participated in the project in Cambodia and users only need to go to one of them and register. Government-issued ID and mobile phone number are required for registration. Serey thinks this payment platform will increase social welfare and reduce the spread of the Coronavirus disease. In fact, many officials have emphasized that the spread of the disease will decrease with the transition to digital payments.

The fact that people use cash and the circulation of it is definitely spreading the disease more.




