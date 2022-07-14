Cam Hayward reacted to the situation with the quarterback of the Steelers

For the first time in his long NFL career, Steelers quarterback Cam Hayward will start the season without Ben Roethlisberger at the helm.

With Big Ben retiring after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh organization is now looking for its next starting quarterback. Ahead of the 2022 season, we have options: former pro bowler Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, a first-round pick, and returning backup Mason Rudolph.

Hayward is looking forward to seeing how the QB battle unfolds in preseason and training camp.

“We don’t know what will happen by the time the season starts,” Hayward said, according to Steelers Depot. “There is a lot of football that needs to take place. All we do in OTA is run around in shorts. I’m happy to put the pads on and see how these guys handle the pressure on their face.”

While the Steelers’ Week 1 starting lineup is still undecided, Hayward recently said Trubisky is currently leading the QB race.

“It all starts with Mitch,” he said on his Not Just Football podcast. “…He’s our No. 1 right now, but we don’t know what will happen by the time the season starts.”

Of course, it will be interesting to follow this upcoming QB battle.