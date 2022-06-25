Cam Ayala from “The Bachelor” undergoes leg amputation amid lymphedema: “Faith is more important than fear”

After struggling with lymphedema for most of his teenage and adult life, Cam Ayala had his leg amputated, and he talks about his recovery.

“Need a lot of BROMENTUM with @b.rapp #amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR 🙏🏽✝️,” the 32—year-old participant of the 15th season of “Bachelorette Party” wrote on Instagram on Friday, June 24, sharing photos after surgery in the hospital.

Ayala’s amputation occurred almost 20 years after he was first diagnosed with lymphedema. (According to the Mayo Clinic definition, lymphedema occurs when tissues swell as a result of the accumulation of fluid that is normally drained through the body’s lymphatic system.)

“This is something I’ve never talked about publicly because I never wanted people to feel sorry for me or feel sorry for me,” the Bachelor in Paradise graduate wrote via Instagram in December 2018. “In 2002, I was officially diagnosed with #lymphedema – a curable condition that is often misdiagnosed and completely insufficiently studied by medical professionals around the world 🌎 Dozens of doctors and “specialists” told me that I would never be able to compete in sports and that I would have to cope with this condition for the rest of my life. my life.”

He added: “After visiting more than 20 clinics, I was finally offered several treatment options. Thanks to manual lymphatic drainage massage, foot pumps and individual compression underwear, I was given a second chance to live a “normal” life again. It didn’t happen [without] countless nights of excruciating pain, swelling and mental anguish. Thanks to the support of my family, friends, and music, I stopped focusing on my misfortunes and started prioritizing the blessings that I often took for granted.”

In a social media post at the time, Ayala noted that a 2014 infection in his right knee led to him having 13 different surgical procedures before his recent amputation.

Ayala first appeared in Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette Party in May 2019, where he received a coveted first impression even before the premiere. (Brown met several suitors at a special “Bachelor after the Final Rose” event a few months earlier.) Immediately establishing a connection with the 27-year-old author of the reality show “God Bless this Mess,” Ayala spoke about his medical past.

“I wanted to say: “Look, I know it’s a show. But really, if it’s going to be you and me at the end of it, and we’re going to be husband and wife, and we’re exchanging vows in sickness and in health. I need to know that you really mean it and can handle what I don’t know,” recalled the Texas native, who was accused of telling Brown only in exchange for a “rose of pity” at Refinery29 in June 2019. “Because there are a lot of strong guys in the house, but their strength is different from my strength. I’ve been through a lot of physical and emotional pain because of this condition and these surgeries.”

He added: “I have never complained about my condition or asked for pity or sympathy from anyone. I just wanted to be a strong fighter and to be treated normally like everyone else in this world.”