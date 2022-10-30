Calvin Ramsay scores again for Liverpool U21: debut in the main team is approaching

Calvin Ramsay scored his second goal in three games for Liverpool under-21s on Saturday as the right-back edged closer to making his first-team debut.

West Ham U21 – 0:3 Liverpool U21

Premier League 2, Rush Green

October 29, 2022

Goals: Cain, 22, Frauendorf, 36, Ramsey, 48.

After a long break due to injury, Ramzi is settling into his new club and building up his fitness with the U21 team, since he turned 19 in July.

After scoring a cameo against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy and a 45-minute performance in the 2-1 win over Everton, the Scot made another start on the trip to West Ham.

Stefan Baisetic joined him a few days after his appearance for the adult team in the Champions League at Ajax, while due to injuries to Leighton Stewart and Oakley Cannonier, Melkam Frauendorf stepped forward.

Despite the absence of a specialist striker, the young Reds dominated throughout the first half, and Jake Kane broke the deadlock by striking an accurate shot from an acute angle.

Frauendorf, who assisted Cain, then made the score 2-0 before the break, breaking into free space and then punching into the goal to establish a deserved advantage.

HT: West Ham U21 – Liverpool U21 0:2

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SATURDAY, October 1, 2022: Melkam Frauendorf during the Premier League First Division 2 match between Liverpool U-21 and Arsenal U-21 teams at the Liverpool Academy.

Liverpool started the second half the same way they finished the first: Ramsey scored his second goal in three games, seizing on Luka Stephenson’s pass on the overlap to score a goal.

Harvey Davis was still needed between the sticks and he made a series of strong stops as West Ham threatened for a while and an injury to Dominic Corness caused an early substitution.

Both Ramsey and Baisetic were out of action after the hour mark and the pair were potentially on standby ahead of Napoli’s Champions League visit on Tuesday night.

They are both expected to be on the bench, although the starting spot is likely to appear in the League Cup third round match with Derby on November 9.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Saturday, October 1, 2022: Stefan Baisetic of Liverpool during the Premier League Division 2 match 1 between Liverpool U-21 and Arsenal U-21 teams at Liverpool Academy. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

For the U21, a 3-0 win over West Ham made them nine games unbeaten in the league, and Barry Lutas was leading the table alongside Fulham, Arsenal and Everton.

A clash with leaders Fulham awaits next Sunday.