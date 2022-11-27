Calvin Harris Denies Producing Rita Ora’s Unreleased Album

Calvin Harris has denied rumors that he produced Rita Ora’s album, which never saw the light.

Ora recently interviewed Louis Theroux for her new BBC Two series “The Louis Theroux Interview”… and asked about what happened to all the music she recorded, including the second album, which was to be released on Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation. In 2015, the singer sued the label to release her from the contract on the grounds that the company neglected her. Roc Nation filed a counterclaim, and a settlement agreement was reached in 2016.

Writer George Griffiths, who works for the Official Charts Company, described it on Twitter as a “personal Newsnight Princess Diana moment,” claiming that “if Calvin Harris produces Rita’s second album (I’ll Never Let You Down), it will be the first of MANY tracks.” ) wouldn’t have been torpedoed, she probably would have been one of the biggest pop stars in the world for about 2 years, I never recovered from that.”

Harris responded to the tweet: “It’s all a myth, there’s one unreleased song I’ve been working on and it’s not good.”

Ora told Theroux that she had been recording for “two or three years in a row” before Roc Nation shelved plans to release her second album. “There was a moment that was going to happen, I recorded a music video and they threw it away. I was very disappointed, as if I had let them down.”

Theroux also raised rumors that Ora had a falling out with Rihanna. “It was reported that all the music went to Rihanna — obviously, she was the most authoritative artist — she received the first refusal for all the music and sat over the songs that were written,” he said. “Anyway, as a result, you couldn’t look at it, and she had problems with you.”

“I can’t speak for other people, but I think publicly they always turn women against each other,” Ora replied. “I was only her fan and respected her, and I always will be.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week Harris was announced as one of the headliners of Creamfields South 2023, which will take place in Chelmsford, Essex, during the weekend at the end of May (May 26-28).