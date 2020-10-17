Caltech’s ultra-fast camera records videos of the light in 3D

Caltech (California Institute of Technology) announced yesterday (16) on its website that its researchers have found a way to record videos of light moving in three dimensions.

Conducted by Professor Lihong Wang, the experiment involved not only creating a camera capable of recording at speeds of 70 trillion frames per second, but also doing this in three dimensions.

Professor Wang called the new feature “single-shot stereo-polarimetric compressed ultra-fast photography” or SP-CUP. CUP technology means that all frames are captured in a single action, without repeating the event. To get an idea of ​​the ultrafast speed of the camera, just mention that an average cell phone camera captures 60 frames per second.

How does the new camera work?

The new Caltech camera is capable of perceiving the world in the same way as humans. When a person looks around, he realizes that some objects are closer and others are more distant.

This perception of depth is possible because each of our eyes looks at objects and their surroundings from different angles. The information from the two images recorded by the eyes is combined in the brain, which converts them into a single 3D perception.

The SP-CUP camera manages to do this same cerebral “magic”. According to Wang: “The camera is now stereo. We have a lens, but it works as two halves that provide two views with an offset. Two channels imitate our eyes ”. In this case, these two channels are processed by a computer and recorded on a three-dimensional film.



