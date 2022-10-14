Callum Wilson would welcome Harry Maguire to Newcastle United

Newcastle strikerCallum Wilson has spoken out about the current form of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

The defender has struggled to make an impact this season after a rough start to the campaign.

Manchester United lost heavily to Brighton and Brentford in the first games of the season, and Maguire was eliminated as a result of the games.

Eric ten Hag decided to change the defense, and Tyrel Malasia came out instead of Luke Shaw.

Since then, the new defensive line, which includes Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, has proven itself well.

Unfortunately for Maguire, from the very beginning of the season he faced massive criticism from fans calling for him to be stripped of the captain’s armband.

Ten Hag has always remained clear that he will remain captain, and has held this view since his first press conference, at which he confirmed that the defender would retain his role.

Via the Manchester Evening News, Callum Wilson shared his sympathy for Maguire’s form this season.

The striker also admitted that he would welcome the defender to St. James’ Park if he ever moved to the club.

Wilson told Footballer’s Football Podcast: “I feel for Harry because he’s an incredible player.”

“He’ll get out of this. It’s a shame to see the same professional and someone who has played with him and against him and knows that he is a good player.”

“I took him to my team every day of the week. That’s how I rate him.”

“It’s a shame, but when you are such a high-class player and you play for Manchester United and England, you are much more in the spotlight and your mistakes are subjected to much more thorough analysis.”

It is expected that the out-of-form defender will still travel to Qatar with England to participate in the World Cup.

United fans will hope that he will be able to get in shape and return to the club in December fully healthy and ready to take part in matches.

The Red Devils will face Wilson and his Newcastle teammates in the Premier League this weekend and Ten Hag hopes the team will continue to find good form.