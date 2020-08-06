Calls for dissolution of the US National Rifle Association

The organization is accused of diverting funds and illicit enrichment of its leaders

The New York Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint Thursday against the National Rifle Association (NRA) for the million dollar diversion of funds and has asked for its dissolution. The organization has been historically influential in United States politics, since its founding in 1871, arguing in favor of gun ownership among Americans, a right recognized by the Second Amendment to the Constitution, and has maintained in recent decades a aggressive lobbying in Washington to avoid its ban.

Letitia James, New York attorney general, has explained that in the last three years the organization’s leaders have enriched themselves at the expense of the funds provided by its members and has accused them of “violating numerous state and federal laws”. The investigation, which began in February 2019, estimates the diversions to total about $ 64 million (€ 54 million) and targets the NRA’s top four charges. “The influence has been so powerful that the organization was not controlled for decades, while the top executives funneled millions of dollars into their own pockets,” James told a news conference.

The complaint has been filed in New York because the NRA is registered as a non-profit charitable organization in that state. The prosecutor has pointed out that the group’s activities do not coincide with that type of record and that for years they have provided false reports in their tax statements. “They have prevented our nation from taking action against armed violence, and have been abusing its power, under a false pretense,” she added.

The Office of the Prosecutor directly targets Executive Director Wayne LaPierre for organizing trips – on at least eight occasions – with his family to the Bahamas on private flights and expensive meals with funds from the organization. LaPierre also reportedly received high-value gifts from some members of the group, such as an African safari and luxury yacht trips, according to the investigation. The leader of the organization, which has headed it for 30 years, was awarded an amount of $ 17 million (14 million euros) for his retirement, without the authorization of the NRA Board of Directors. The complaint also points to directors Wilson Woody Phillips, Joshua Powell and John Fraze, who are in charge of finances, for “looting” the organization and encouraging a culture of opacity in finances among its members.

The organization was already in a precarious financial situation, as its leaders had explained last April, due to the alleged expenses in legal matters that the NRA has recently faced. The complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office indicates that the executives also gave contracts to their relatives that included privacy clauses to prevent the dissemination of financial information outside their closest circle. James has asked the Court to prevent any of the four accused executives from leading a nonprofit organization in New York.

The NRA has denied Reuters the accusations against it and has assured that the complaint by the prosecutor James is “a premeditated and baseless attack against the organization and against the right of Americans to bear arms.”

Like U.S. President Donald Trump, the nearly four million members of the NRA represented significant support for the Republican in the 2016 election and made generous donations to his campaign. However, in 2020, they have kept a low profile during the first months of the November presidential campaign. Prosecutor James referred to the group as a “terrorist organization” during her campaign to head the Prosecutor’s Office in 2018, in which she promised to investigate it. “No organization, above the law,” he said Thursday in making the announcement.



