Calls and video calls are now available on the platform

Calls and video calls are no longer just for cell phones, because WhatsApp Web already has these tools available in its beta version.

Calls and video calls have become an essential tool for WhatsApp users, since if your phone plan fails, you can always contact whoever you want through the app without any problem.

Now a new update will allow these calls to be made through WhatsApp Web, further facilitating the use of the platform for Internet users, although video calls can also be made.

WhatsApp Web already has video calls

This tool became popular in recent months due to the pandemic, because after the saturation of platforms such as Zoom, many resorted to WhatsApp video calls to contact friends, colleagues and family.

Likewise, the app platform has been including many updates for WhatsApp Web, making the extension almost as easy to use as the mobile version, which increases the number of users.

As we mentioned in Somagnews, tools such as dark mode and stickers have reached the web version of WhatsApp, and very soon video calls and calls in general will be able to be made from your pc or mac.

Video calls will only be for WhatsApp web beta

According to what the WABetainfo site communicated, video calls and calls are only available for the beta version at the moment, although this may change in the next few days after all the necessary adjustments are made for its optimal operation.

So far the official date of the arrival of calls and video calls to WhatsApp Web has not been revealed officially, but it is speculated that the authorization of the tool will be ready in the next few days for WhatsApp users in general.



