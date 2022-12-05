Callisto Protocol Criticizes Steam Due to Poor PC Performance

In short: many fans of Dead Space were delighted with the appearance of The Callisto Protocol, the spiritual successor of the horror series, first released in 2008. Critics generally accepted it better than average, but on Steam it is not., where the PC version was criticized for terrible performance even on the most powerful machines. The developers have released a patch to address these issues, although it all seems depressingly familiar.

Callisto Protocol received some very good (PC Gamer) and very good (Eurogamer) ratings, as well as some clearly average (GameSpot). The best version of the game is the one with no major performance issues — for PlayStation 5. Xbox and PC owners have never had it so smooth.

In addition to limiting single-core performance, the PC version with Unreal Engine 4 suffers from serious stuttering when compiling shaders. This causes such a bad hitch that some called the game unplayable, which led to a bombardment of reviews on Steam, as a result of which 45% of people gave The Callisto Protocol a negative rating. It should be noted that not all of them are related to its performance — some simply do not like the game itself.

On Friday, the studio released a patch to eliminate PC freezes. “After the update, you may see a temporary stutter in the game menu when you first launch the app,” writes Striking Distance. “We are working on further optimization in the coming days.”

We’re aware that some users are experiencing stuttering issues on the PC. We’ve got a patch that will be available in a few hours to improve performance, with a number of additional updates on the way. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 2, 2022

The patch seems to have fixed many issues, although several recent Steam reviews complain that frame failures are still annoying.

The PC specifications recommended by the Callisto protocol are on the higher side — Intel Core i7-8700/Ryzen 5 3600 with GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5700 — but, of course, not as high as in A Plague Tale Requiem, where RTX 3070 is recommended for 60 frames per second in 1080p.

In early September, the director of Callisto Protocol tweeted that the development team works 6-7 days a week for 12-15 hours every day. Then he had to apologize for showing up to glorify the crunch culture. The game was one of the rare major releases that didn’t have a delay, but maybe she could use it.