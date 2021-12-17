Callie Torres’ actress revealed intimate details of her character

As we well know, Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running and most successful programs on television, since its premiere on ABC screens, it has left much to be desired and still continues to surprise us with its plot and unexpected twists.

Since its premiere in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air for more than 16 years. Of course, it is not a secret for anyone that just as new characters have arrived to give a different direction to history, beloved characters that we have seen for a long time have unfortunately had to leave.

Such was the case with Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramírez), since then, 15 years have passed since she was introduced to us on Grey’s Anatomy. This medical drama has also been one of the pioneers in promoting inclusion. When it comes to LGBTQ + representation, the ‘B’ is often overlooked in movies and on TV and, as Sara Ramírez best put it: “It’s a real thing … it doesn’t mean ‘rude.’ Okay, It kinda does, but it also means ‘bi’ ”.

The actor made an impact on television when the character of the television network declared himself bisexual, something that many series ignore. After his departure, Sara Ramírez reflected on her time on Grey’s Anatomy and the impact she had on that show.

Ramírez in her last role on the HBO series Max And Just Like That, it continues with the story of Sex and the City. Her character within her role has driven her to become the first non-binary character within the Sex In The City universe. As time passed in this role, Ramírez recalled how Callie Torres allowed them to become a bisexual icon.

When Callie Torres revealed that she was attracted to women, she did so ten years before Sara Ramírez finally revealed her true sexual orientation to the world, as she shared in one of her interviews:

“As the years went by, I said to Shonda Rhimes, ‘I’ve never seen a bisexual character played on television, not in a way that embraces bisexuality … I thought, this is my chance to speak. So I did it. And Shonda said, ‘Okay, let’s do it.’

Callie Torres allowed Ramírez to use her voice in a different way, as she explained: “There is this pressure when you are in the public eye to reveal everything about yourself, and I felt an immense pressure to go public, but I was not ready. For me, this was the safest way to represent ”.