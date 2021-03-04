Callie Thorne returns for season 7 of NCIS: New Orleans

Callie Thorne will participate in NCIS: New Orleans again. The actress, who was part of the recurring cast during season 1 of the series, will appear as Sasha Broussard in the coming weeks, adding tensions to the plot of special agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula).

Initially, the character was introduced in the 11th episode of the 1st season, also known as “Baitfish”. At the time, she was seen even as a person who had good intentions, but who could also be Machiavellian if necessary.

Although Sasha was imprisoned to answer for her own crimes, it seems that she used her tricks to free herself and seems to be willing to do anything to achieve her goals outside of jail.

According to TVLine, the character returns to the series to drop a real bomb on the plot of several characters, reconfiguring the trajectory of each one of them forever.

Last season of NCIS: New Orleans airs on CBS

According to the recent closing announcement, the NCIS: New Orleans series has been showing its last season since November 2020 on CBS. The expectation is that a few more episodes will be released before the outcome is seen by the public.

The hiatus that the series currently finds itself ends only on Sunday, March 21, when it shows the episode 7×11. The forecast is that the narrative will extend until the beginning of May, when it will leave the CBS programming grid for good.

The participation of Callie Thorne promises to move the final stretch of the story and bring interesting elements to the audience. It is worth mentioning that the actress is well known for her participation in Rescue Me and Necessary Roughness, in addition to Blue Bloods, The Mysteries of Laura and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Let’s wait for more news!