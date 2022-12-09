Call the Midwife Stars Give Advice to Tom Cruise, Who Ruined Doubles With His Helicopter

You probably know that Tom Cruise has a helicopter pilot’s license, but did you know that he also seems to have helicopter problems? There were several problems, from landing in people’s yards to being called for dishonesty towards fellow actors and the crew on neighboring film sets. It would seem that not everyone finds Tom Cruise’s helicopter antics so charming. While “Call the Midwife” star Jenny Agutter has already called the icon “Mission Impossible” due to disturbing filming on the set of her BBC historical drama (and one of Netflix’s best shows), her co-stars are joining the action.

Call the Midwife actresses Helen George and Megan Cusack appeared on the This Morning program on ITV. The discussion turned to the behavior of Cruz, who arrived on the set by helicopter and disrupted the filming of their show. Half-jokingly, Helen said she hoped the action star would see the interview and change his mind before telling Tom he should take the train. She said this morning through the subway:

Get on the train, Tom!

The actress spoke in detail about the difficulties of filming when an A-Lister comes and goes from a nearby set. Helen says it’s so loud, and it’s hard to say a beautiful monologue when you’re about to be interrupted and the shooting stops. She continued:

It’s so loud! You’re in the middle of a beautiful monologue or something, and suddenly you hear a helicopter.

One of the co-hosts of the show quickly noticed that she considered Tom Cruise a gentleman and would be upset if she found out what was interfering with their neighboring set, to which both actresses jokingly said they hoped so. Both “Call the Midwife” and “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part Two” were filmed at Longcross Studios in Surrey. The 60-year-old action star seems generous with his helicopter, even occasionally letting fans rent it. Perhaps Tom would be willing to discuss renting an airplane and other means of transportation to get to work.

But it seems that Tom Cruise, apparently, is not the only Hollywood action star who disrupted the filming of the drama. Helen George also stated that Jason Bourne actor Matt Damon is also to blame for the interruption of takes. George said this morning:

In fact, it’s not just Tom Cruise. This is also Matt Damon. I resent Matt Damon.

“Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part Two” is released in theaters on June 28, 2024, and the first part preceded it in June 2023. When they are released, these two films should mark the bigger box office success of Tom Cruise’s action movies. In the meantime, we wish “Call the Midwife” all the patience in the world, dealing with Hollywood celebrities and their antics with airplanes. All eleven seasons of their favorite drama can be watched on a Netflix subscription. To learn more about cinema, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 movie release schedule to plan your next movie viewing.