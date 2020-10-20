Call, Park Shin Hye’s new movie comes to Netflix

Park Shin Hye stars in a new suspenseful story in Call, a movie due out soon on Netflix. Park Shin Hye’s return to the screen is getting closer and closer, after postponing the premiere of Call, this thriller is set for release via Netflix. If you are looking for something new to see you have come to the right place, know the synopsis of this movie and let the mystery ensnare you.

Call is a suspense film that tells the story of Seo Yeon, a girl living in a lonely house who one day receives a mysterious call from another woman, however, there is a strange event behind it, since these two people meet living in different times.

Thanks to the communication they establish, their destinies come together as they try to chart their future and correct their past respectively, but things could get out of hand.

ALL ABOUT THE PREMIERE OF CALL

The cast of the Korean film is made up of Park Shin Hye, Jun Jong Seo, Lee El, Kim Sung Ryung and many more stars, do you dare to see it?

Call is based on a 2011 English film called The Caller, but this remake has attracted great interest in and outside of Asia.

The film will be available from next November 27 and you can enjoy it through Netflix, the platform that recently released Alive, another film starring Park Shin Hye.

Recently we also recommended 8 horror movies that are part of the Netflix catalog and that will not let you sleep.



