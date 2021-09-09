Call of the Sea Presents Its Special Physical Edition for PS5 and PS4

Call of the Sea: Meridiem Games will be in charge of manufacturing and designing the physical special edition of Call of the Sea on PS5 and PS4 consoles throughout Europe. First glance.

Call of the Sea is preparing a special physical edition for PS5 and PS4 consoles. Manufactured and designed by Meridiem Games, the Norah’s Diary Edition will arrive sometime this winter. It will be accompanied by several physical elements for fans, including a premium box that simulates a book.

This is the Norah’s Diary Edition of Call of the Sea

In addition to the spectacular packaging, inside we will find a concept art book, two photographs, a travel ticket, a poster and the full game disc. That book will guide fans through how the project’s design got started. Remember that it has been developed by Out of the Blue and published by Raw Fury. The edition that you can see below corresponds to the PS5 version; includes the same content on PS4, except for the game platform.

“Call of the Sea tells the story of Norah, a woman who follows the trail of the expedition of her missing husband,” explains Meridiem Games in a press release. “The search takes place in the South Pacific, on a strange, but beautiful island, full of secrets that you will have to unravel. Delve into this supernatural story of mystery, adventure and self-discovery ”.

In MeriStation we analyzed it last December, text where it obtained a rating of 8.5 out of 10. We said that it is “a delight of an independent video game.” “They have known how to choose each tool to create an adventure of exploration, mystery and with a variety of puzzles that without a doubt leaves you hooked since you enter this story of love and suspense.”

Of course, not everything is positive. We pointed out that the puzzles are “not very intuitive” and that there is “little link between levels”. “It is true that the lack of explanation of certain puzzles will make you confused, as well as the transition from one level to another, but these small details will not change the ability to live a great experience in this supernatural story.” Click here to read it.