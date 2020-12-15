Call of the Sea, analysis: a lovecraftian fiction

We analyze Call of the Sea, a first-person adventure game set in 1930, where we will have to explore an island and discover all its secrets.

The indie universe can be surprising when it wants to make its own by emerging great stories and taking adventures that leave you more than surprised with each of its sections, with Call of the Sea they have succeeded. National fruit, developed by Out of the Blue, a multicultural group based in Madrid and made up of developers with years of experience behind them, and edited by Raw Fury. Many were the doubts of when it was going to be its launch since it was presented at an Xbox event and, with a year where the dates have danced a lot, there was nothing concrete. Even so, on December 8, we could already enjoy this supernatural tale with mystery and love set in the 30s. In this adventure we will have to explore a paradisiacal island to solve puzzles and discover the secrets while we search for our husband’s lost expedition.

The version that we analyze is the PC version, although its version of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will work with improved aspects and we will be able to enjoy a 4k resolution or 120 fps, among some of its configurations.

A story that sails the seas – 1934

Harry Everhart decides to undertake an expedition to the far reaches of the South Pacific, a mysterious quest that holds strange secrets and the remains of a forgotten civilization. Since he left on his trip he always sent letters to his wife Norah, who suffers from a strange disease and needs a quick cure. For a long time she had not received any information from her husband, only one last letter confirming that he had a cure for her illness. Even being weak and fragile, our protagonist will draw strength from anywhere to find her husband’s whereabouts. Following Harry’s trail, he decides to take an ocean liner and appear in Tahiti, from where he will depart for a paradisiacal island where this expedition is located and many secrets to solve.

As soon as we enter the island, we will begin a narrative exploration adventure where the resolution of each riddle will be essential to learn the whole story even more. It may sometimes make us doubt how everything has come about or what we really do there, but you have to keep in mind that everything around you is important, so do not forget to pay attention to your surroundings and observe every detail. Throughout the island we will discover various camps with letters, images, stories, even a radio, which will allow us to meet each of the crew members, in addition to the events that occurred months ago. It will be composed of an amazing narration by Norah, with dialogues in which he will never reveal anything to us, nor will we feel overwhelmed with a lot of information. Of course, Call of the Sea does not focus on horror, if not the surreal. It is not a game of fear or horror, but it will have small moments of suspense and unusual surprises that make us feel nervous or uneasy in a scene.



