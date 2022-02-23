Call of Duty Won’t Have Any Release In 2023, Says Journalist

Call of Duty: For the first time since 2004, the Call of Duty franchise can go an entire year without any new games. Activision Blizzard believes that the series is losing its impact a little because it has yearly news and so it would have decided not to release anything in 2023 and postpone the launch of the next project that is being played by Treyarch until 2024.

The information was released yesterday (22) by the renowned Jason Schreier, from Bloomberg. According to him, the sources said that the company’s decision has no correlation with Microsoft’s recent purchase of the developer.

“This decision was made completely independently of Microsoft. Call of Duty Vanguard underperformed [than expected] and execs are concerned about games cannibalizing each other,” Schreier reported on Twitter.

A new premium Call of Duty has come out every year since 2005. Next year's offerings will include a new free-to-play game as well as content for Warzone 2 and 2022's Modern Warfare. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 22, 2022

If the issue comes to fruition, the year 2023 will repeat 2004, when no new game in the series hit the market. Since 2005, every year a title from the shooting franchise has been made available.

For this year, Activision Blizzard has already promised that it will release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The title is being developed by Infinity Ward and will have a new engine. When it announced the game, the developer did not give further details and did not talk about the release forecast.

Officially, the developer denied that it will leave the year 2023 without news. “We have an exciting list of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond. Reports of anything else are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right,” he said in a statement sent to Bloomberg.