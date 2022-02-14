Call of Duty Will Use The Same Graphic Engine In All Its Games

Call of Duty: One of the Infinity Ward bosses explains that the new technology will be a significant improvement. Sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard have suffered this year and Call of Duty: Warzone has experienced some problems, but Activision Blizzard outlines the next titles in the saga, both developed by Infinity Ward. This is Call of Duty 2022 and the sequel to the battle royale. Speaking to youtuber Jackfrags, one of the bosses of Infinity Ward, Patrick Kelly, has confirmed that from now on all the titles in the saga will be developed under the same technology.

No specific details have been specified, but according to Kelly’s words, the engine will be “much better”. The intention is not to homogenize the brand, but rather to make the integration of all its deliveries easier.

What is known about the new CODs?

Infinity Ward has shared general points about what we can expect from their upcoming video games. Call of Duty 2022 is a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2019, which will be redesigned alongside a new Warzone experience. In the tweet they assure that free-to-play will mean “a massive evolution” of the battle royale genre and that it will be accompanied by new modes such as the sandbox. In addition, they remember that both titles will work “with a new graphic engine”.

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard has raised questions to consider: from the future of Bobby Kotick at the head of the company to the serious situation that the company is going through due to cases of workplace and sexual harassment. There has also been talk about whether or not Call of Duty will continue to receive deliveries on PlayStation consoles when the purchase is complete. Microsoft has made it clear that its goal is to continue producing cross-platform games even after the deal between Activision and Sony expires.

Call of Duty: Vanguad and Warzone are available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.