Call of Duty will receive a new main game in 2021

Mainly responsible for Activision’s record profits, the Call of Duty franchise will receive a new premium chapter in 2021, with the launch of a brand new game for the series!

The information was revealed during Activision’s last meeting with its investors to discuss its results in the last fiscal quarter of 2020. There, Dennis Durkin, its chief financial officer, ensured that we will have “a major launch in the last quarter of 2021”.

It is still uncertain who will be the developer of the game, as Dennis limited himself to confirming the release of yet another annual chapter in the series, but it would not be surprising if the new game followed the model of the latest release, Black Ops: Cold War, had its progress linked to Warzone fever.

After all, Durkin ensured that the franchise “will have a whole year of Warzone bringing improvements to our new premium content, in addition to rewarding players’ in-game investments. We have a great content plan for all platforms, and we’re entering 2021 with record of players “.

