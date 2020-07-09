Call of Duty: Warzone’s ‘OK’ Emote Removed Silently

Activision silently lifted the emote, which means okay in Call of Duty: Warzone. The developer team did not make any statement on this matter. It is stated that the reason for the OK emote being removed from the game is the anti-racist demonstrations that erupted in the USA.

One of the most popular games of recent times is undoubtedly Call of Duty: Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone, which is a survival game released by the Activision team for free, offers an impressive experience to the gamers. Now this popular game is on the agenda with an interesting subject. So much so that one of the most preferred emotes in the game is no longer available, and the reason for this is currently unknown.

With the popularity of survival games, emotes have gained great importance. These emotes are used more after winning the game or impressively defeating the opponent. In this context, Call of Duty: Warzone also has several emotes, which are frequently used by players. Now, the Activision team silently removed an emote, which means “okay” in the game.

Here is the ok emote removed from Call of Duty: Warzone

The Activision team has not made any statement regarding the removal of this emote. However, the underlying reason for this move is thought to be anti-racist demonstrations, which is the main agenda item of the USA at the moment. Because it is believed that this movement, in which 3 fingers lie apart and perpendicularly, and the tips of the other two fingers touch each other, represent the power demonstration of whites.

There is a social media platform named 4chan which is built entirely on anonymity. In this social media platform, which is obsessed with access barriers in our country, a troll group signed an interesting initiative in 2017. The group claimed that this hand gesture represented the power of whites and they wanted it to be accepted all over the world. The troll group, which has done a serious work for this, has also appeared on other social media platforms with fake accounts they have created.

The situation, whose fuse was fired through 4chan, made a serious noise and people started doing this movement especially during social events. As such, this hand sign, which means okay, has become a subject that has been discussed for several years. Apparently, the anti-racist demonstrations that erupted in the US sparked the Activision team, and the team removed this emote to avoid being subject to racism debates.

The emote, removed from Call of Duty: Warzone, was not welcomed by gamers. Some groups also reacted to this situation. Because this emote had already been around for a long time, and neither the players nor the Activision team were complaining about it. Here is a step taken after the events that erupted in the USA, “Where have you been until today?” causes money.



