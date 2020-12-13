Call of Duty Warzone’s Gulag is renewed in Season 1

Treyarch confirms the new Gulag coming to Call of Duty: Warzone at the start of Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War. Nuketown is the chosen one.

Call of Duty: Warzone does not go unnoticed for Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War. Both games will be part of the integration that will take place on December 16, which has a full impact on the content, progress and future of the battle royale in this year’s cycle. The Gulag will receive modifications from that day, including the Verdansk prison.

As Treyarch recounts on the official Call of Duty blog, Warzone prisons “will be taken to an interrogation room, tied to a chair, to enter a new Gulag where the rules are similar, but the place is completely different”. Players will leave the March showers to enter a training ground that emulates Nuketown.

When you die, you will be trapped in this warehouse. You will wait your turn in the same way that you did these months, only with an even more privileged view than before, and that is that the catwalks provide a complete perspective of the duels in real time. How could it be otherwise, this cardboard and wood Nuketown is capped: you cannot enter the houses or the corridor that leads to the garden: you will only have the central area, provided with the same vehicles as always as cover.

Rebirth Island, the second Warzone map, will also feature a unique Gulag experience. The map has a corridor on each side that serves as a shortcut to enter the other section in the center of the map. The problem is that there is a metal detector, so the risk of going through it is present. It will be up to you to decide whether to discover your location in order to gain an advantage by changing position.

Remember that all these contents will arrive at no additional cost for all Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Season 1 will begin on December 16. In this link you will discover everything there is to know about this integration.



