Call of Duty: Warzone will have Nvidia’s DLSS support

During CES 2021, Nvidia made a presentation to comment on the news it is bringing to the market this year. Among the games that will feature the company’s technologies, we have Call of Duty: Warzone and Outriders with DLSS support, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and F.I.S.T with support for Ray Tracing and DLSS.

In the past, Activision had already put Ray Tracing on the latest Call of Duty, but Warzone, the company’s free battle royale, still had no support for RTX card functionality, but now it will support DLSS, along with Outriders and other games. cited.

What is DLSS and why should you care?

Although Ray Tracing is the most talked about feature of the Geforce RTX line (both the 20 and 30 series), DLSS is another equally important feature – if not more. The technology uses the Tensor Cores of the GPUs to perform an image reconstruction, forming resolutions higher than the native resolution, but saving a lot of performance.

In other words: a game that does not run at 4K and 60 fps on your computer can run when DLSS is enabled, ensuring greater performance and, in many cases, an image quality superior to the native resolution.

All games that have not yet reached the market should launch with DLSS and Ray Tracing, but the DLSS in Call of Duty: Warzone has no release date yet. In addition, Nvidia unveiled the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card at CES 2021.