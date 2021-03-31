Call of Duty: Warzone, update that shrinks the game size

Call of Duty: Warzone will get a mid-season update this week that will reduce the size of the game. However, it will be necessary to download a large file first, which can reach 133 GB depending on the platform and version of the game.

It may seem confusing, but this huge file is needed to optimize the game. According to Activision, this major update will only be needed once, and that all others, which will arrive in the future, will be much smaller than this one.

Check the list with the size that each version of Call of Duty will have after the update:

PC: 11.8GB (Warzone) / 30.6GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

PS4: 10.9GB (Warzone) / 30.6GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

PS5: 10.9GB (Warzone) / 30.6GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

Xbox One: 14.2GB (Warzone) / 33.6GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

Xbox Series S / X: 14.2GB (Warzone) / 33.6GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

Check the list with the size of the version updates for each platform:

Call of Duty: Warzone

PC: 52.4GB (Warzone) / 133.6GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

PS4: 52.0GB

PS5: 52.0GB

Xbox One: 57.8GB

Xbox Series S / X: 57.8GB

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

PC: 8.1GB

PS4: 7.4GB

PS5:

Xbox one:

Xbox Series S / X: