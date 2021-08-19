Call of Duty Warzone: Train Beats Vanguard Event Teaser

After confirming that Call of Duty Vanguard will be revealed to the public on August 19th, the universe of COD: Warzone is already starting to prepare for the big event!

The community’s attention was drawn to the fact that the train not only crashed and stopped completely, it was also on fire! It is very likely that this abrupt change in the map is related to the event that is scheduled for 2:30 pm today.

After all, this is when the Battle of Verdansk event (or “The Battle of Verdansk”) will begin, with exclusive items and equipment for all participants. Anyone who logs in an hour earlier can still enjoy double XP on weapons and Battle Pass, so don’t forget to login!

Do you have any theories about what will happen at this big Warzone event? Thinking about playing right away to reap the rewards? How are your expectations for Call of Duty: Vanguard? Let us know in the comments below!