Call of Duty: Warzone to receive Saw

Jigsaw and Leatherface are two of Warzone’s skins for Halloween 2020, the date that will celebrate the Haunting of Verdansk event, with zombies and night mode.

If there’s anything scarier than seeing Jigsaw and Leatherface, it certainly has to be seeing Jigsaw and Leatherface armed with an automatic machine gun. The protagonists of Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will land like this, with a weapon in their hands, in Call of Duty: Warzone, which has already finalized the preparations for its Halloween 2020 event. The famous battle royale will start the so-called next October 20 Haunting of Verdansk, a terrifying event that runs until November 3 and will include game modes and rewards on the grounds of Halloween. Among the latter are, for example, the skins and emblems, cards, stickers and sprays of both horror film myths.

But according to the CoD Tracker portal, Jigsaw and Leatherface are just two of the 27 content packs and cosmetic items that have been introduced with version 1.28 of the game. We can also expect to find a lot of pumpkins, vampires, skulls and even references to mythical and enchanted sites, such as the dark island of Aztlán. A good handful of elements that try to make Call of Duty: Warzone one of the scariest and funniest video games of Halloween 2020.



