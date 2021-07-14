Call of Duty: Warzone To Receive New Goal-Focused Mode

Season Four of Call of Duty: Warzone arrives this Saturday, July 17th, bringing several new features, including the Charge mode, which was inspired by the War mode of Call of Duty: WWII and is the first battle royale to be focused on a goal.

In Cargo, two teams of 20 players – one composed of attackers and the other of defenders – must compete to obtain information from vehicles carrying parts of the fallen satellites and which could be important in the war between Perseus and NATO.

If the attackers manage to get all the vehicles to the right place before the time runs out, they will win the match. The defense will be able to try to remove their enemies from the vehicles to slow them down, in addition to buying and building obstacles that hinder locomotion on the tracks.

And while this frenzied battle goes on, other operators can appear at all times with custom loads, looking for valuable items in Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

So, excited to play this new mode? Let us know in the comments section!