Call of Duty Warzone to be released for Android and iOS in 2022, rumor says

Activision may be planning to release a mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone in 2022, according to Insider Tom Henderson, who has already nailed a lot of information about the franchise and Battlefield in the past.

Although the version has not even been announced, Warzone Mobile has been mentioned on several occasions, including in a job opening opened by the company.

As we know, Activision founded a division dedicated entirely to mobile gaming, including announcing a new project in the Call of Duty franchise and acquiring yet another studio to help with development. Until then, we didn’t know what would be this new project in question, but it seems that the rumors were right and it will in fact be a mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone, the battle royale of the saga.

This week, records from Warzone Mobile were added to PlaytestCloud’s database, a platform that offers testing services for mobile game developers, something that insider Tom Henderson noted, who has already guessed a lot of information about the franchise’s games in the past. .

PlaytestCloud has said the listing was based on an assumption – And not because the game is entertaining playtesting… But when you know, you know 🧐 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 7, 2021

According to the platform, the record is placed in the database based on an assumption that the game will be released and not a confirmation, but that certainly seems like an excuse to try to outwit the rumors.

Considering the success of Call of Duty Mobile, it’s not surprising that Warzone also gained an Android and iOS version, which would put it up against games of the same style, including Apex Legends, Fortnite, Free Fire and PUBG.

Would you like a mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone?