Call of Duty Warzone: Secret Gas Mask Discovered in T5

The new gas mask was included in the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update, but no one had heard of its release.

Call of Duty: Warzone players have discovered a new gas mask that was added to the game without much fanfare. The new orange item is simply called “Durable Gas Mask” and, as the name suggests, it is a gas mask that can take a bit more hits when you’re stuck outside the circle in Warzone and you need it to stay alive until you’re back in the game.

The item addition appears to be part of a larger set of items added in the game’s Season 5 update, so there may still be items from Warzone that players haven’t found yet.

Twitch streamer Dutchdrummer is one of the first to find the Durable Gas Mask article and share the evidence of the find online for others to see. After being found inside the newly opened stadium, it was found that it had the same number of bars as the regular gas mask, but it took several more ticks to wear it down.

The Dutchdrummer clip below shows the gas mask in question and how it works when caught outside the circle.

Upcoming Warzone Updates

The patch notes for the Warzone season 5 update included only a few vague words about the new loot and did not specifically mention the gas mask. Those notes can be found below for those who lost them when the patch notes were released prior to the launch of season 5.

As confirmed by the Infinity Ward developers themselves, Call of Duty: Warzone will continue to receive new content updates on an annual basis, becoming a link between the rest of the CoD titles.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Infinity Ward Design Director Geoff Smith explained that Warzone was always intended to be a self-contained product that could be altered as the latest entries in the franchise progress.



