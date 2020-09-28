Infinity Ward releases Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 update 1.27 preload on PS4. Learn how to download it and how much space it will require.

Call of Duty: Warzone is on the verge of receiving the content planned for Season 6. Therefore, Infinity Ward has already released the preload of update 1.27 on PS4. Downloading it before it starts will allow you access from 08:00 CEST on September 29. Be among the first to enjoy the new metro network, among other things that await in Verdansk.

Update 1.27, preload now available in Call of Duty: Warzone

Update 1.27 requires a 20.4 GB download. After downloading and completing the copying process, the installation will pause until the starting gun. You can obtain it by starting the game for the first time, or by following these steps:

From the PS4 main menu, go to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone box and hit the Options button.

A drop-down will open on the right side of the screen. Among the options, select Check for Update.

After a few seconds, it will find the update and the download will be transferred to your notification area.



