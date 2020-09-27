Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 | date and time of update

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 will arrive on September 29. Know the time of the update and the trailer of the new battle royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone is on the verge of receiving its next capsule of content. Season 6 stars two of the main faces of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare campaign, such as Farah and Nikolai. It will be from next September 29, the step prior to the battle royale coinciding with the start of Black Ops Cold War in the market.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 | September 29 at 08:00 CEST

As usual, the Infinity Ward success community will have to get up early in our country if it wants to live the unreleased experiences of this sixth season from the first minute. The main novelty has a full impact on the way you navigate the stage. We will experience the opening of the Verdansk metro network, where squads will be able to take shelter and use the wagons to travel through the seven available stations.

Very little data is known at this time about which weapons will appear at the beginning. We know that during the reveal trailer Nikolai is carrying an AS VAL, a Soviet automatic rifle with an integrated silencer. It is usually seen in the video game as a modification designed to act as a scout or sniper rifle. It remains to be seen what the gunsmith will allow regarding his accessories.

Unlocking Farah will only require purchasing the Battle Pass. On the other hand, Nikolai is the reward you expect when you reach level 100. Both operators will have alternative versions unlockable when completing challenges.



