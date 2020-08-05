Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass: Operators

The Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Battle Pass for Season 5 is now available. Discover the main contents. The fifth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has already started.

Although the full notes of patch 1.24 have already transpired, one of the most anticipated moments by the community is knowing what we can receive in their season pass. You will have 54 days to unlock all 100 levels.

This season has as common denominator the introduction of the Shadow Company, a new faction already seen in Modern Warfare 2. United to the Union pact, these mercenaries have turned the battle royale side especially upside down. Therefore, today we bring you the main news of the battle pass in relation to unlockable cosmetics and weapons.

There is much more content than what is highlighted in this piece, so we recommend that you access the Battle Pass tab from the game’s own menu. Call of Duty points, emblems, experience bonuses … there is life beyond.

Weapons

The start of the fifth season introduces two new weapons already seen during the promotional material, an assault rifle and a submachine gun. The AN-94 will not go unnoticed by Battlefield fans, and it is that the replacement of the AK-47 also has its own particular burst mode in Call of Duty. On the other hand, ISO offers great mobility thanks to its small size.

AN-94 | State-of-the-art 5.45 x 39mm Russian assault rifle with special hyper-burst functionality. The initial shot when the trigger is pulled launches a rapid burst of 2 rounds before recoil is noted. This creates a compact group that increases the potential for damage. This mechanism is powered by an inclined loader and a reciprocal receiver helps control recoil. Unlocks for free upon reaching Battle Pass Level 31.

ISO | 9mm submachine gun, excellent workmanship and high rate of fire. It is a light and reliable weapon designed to control the battlefield at close range. You will be able to obtain it when you reach level 15 of the battle pass.

Weapon projects

You will have the opportunity to receive 21 weapon projects within the full battle pass. The last one, Company Power, has a slight peculiarity, and that is that it has somber tracer bullets.

From level 1 to level 42

Night Coverage (SA87) | Level 1 FREE

Old Sins (Knife) | Level 5

Black Viper (FN SCAR 17) | Tier 8

Ghost Member (Renetti) | Tier 18

Gresca (HDR) | Level 21 FREE

Apodora (725) | Level 27

Chad (Holguer-26) | Level 35

Scaffold (AUG) | Level 38

Pomp and pageantry (.50 GS) | Tier 42



