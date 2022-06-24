Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Makes Important Changes to the GULAG

In the hugely popular Call of Duty: Warzone, Season 4 recently appeared, which also brought with it a lot of changes. For many Warzone players, the biggest announcement about Mercenaries of Fortune was the unveiling of a new Battle Royale map, which made many players worry that Rebirth Island might be removed to make room. However, Raven assuaged these concerns when it announced the addition of a weekly map rotation system for Warzone, cycling through Renaissance Island, Fortress of Fortune and Caldera.

In addition to the new game modes, weapons and operators, one thing that hasn’t changed is the GULAG known as Hold on the Caldera map. Although it was made to resemble the belly of a ship, its addition in season 3 caused controversy due to its long and narrow design, which apparently favored camping due to limited visibility. Ultimately, the players just sat and waited for the other to run or pass by, which made the fight more frustrating than fun and tense.

However, the main problem that many faced in the Hold version of the GULAG was the sound that merged with those who were above the map, waiting and watching their turn in the 1 on 1 battle below. At times, sound and footsteps have been a constant problem throughout the life of Warzone, but in this case, the added noise and footsteps served as a distraction and made it very difficult, if not impossible, to hear the enemy player and his movements. Although it took an entire season, Raven finally dealt with a frustrating problem.

In the patch notes for the Call of Duty: Warzone “Mercenaries of Fortune” season, viewers watching the match over the fight will now hear muffled footsteps, clearing the sound so that players participating in a 1-on-1 match can only hear the enemy. This change should significantly improve the overall experience and help those who are trying to regain their place in the Caldera.

While players have already praised the update, some have even suggested that Raven is now in the process of tweaking or testing potential features ahead of the expected launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Although details remain scarce, Activision has revealed several new details about the experience, as well as several rumors and leaks trying to fill in the remaining gaps. As many assumed, it is confirmed that cosmetics, equipment and even progress will not be transferred to the new Warzone experience, as Activision considers it a new and separate game. Fortunately, Warzone 1 will not be deleted or replaced, so players can return to it whenever they want.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard are currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.