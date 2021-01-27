Call of Duty: Warzone Roze pays for a skin to win

Call of Duty: Warzone players are reporting some problems with the game’s Roze skin, claiming that it turned out to be more “pay to win” than ideal and breaking the balance of the popular free battle royale.

The problems started during season 5, when Rook’s skin was included in the premium battle pass as a level 100 reward. It drew a lot of attention because it is completely dark and without reflections, which favored players who like to be on the sidelines. dark areas.

As there are many dark spots to hide on the map, and not even the character’s eyes appear with the Roze skin, it is easy to appeal and play camping in spots impossible to be detected, as you can see in the video below:

After the skin was widely used in the Twitch Rivals tournament, big names in the community started asking for its removal from the game, so the way is to wait to see if Activision will “nerfy” the skin making it easier to detect, remove it official tournaments or embrace some other solution. What did you think of this controversy? Comment!