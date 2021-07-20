Call of Duty Warzone: Red Doors Mistake Players Invisible

Call of Duty: Warzone,Raven Software also runs two waves of bans to clean its battle royale game of cheats, one of its big problems.If you find a red door in Call of Duty: Warzone, you may end up transforming into an invisible being. These strange doors have been seen by Verdansk since the start of season 4. Upon entering, they teleport the player to other parts of the map, something that was not known if it was a bug or something intentional on the part of Raven Software.

What the study certainly did not intend is for users to go through doors and become completely transparent. Below these lines you can see a sample of the problem, a glitch that the developer is having trouble solving.

50,000 new expelled

No water to the cheater, but this one will always try to drink even from puddles. Call of Duty: Warzone, like all multiplayer-type games, has suffered since its launch from the performance of the player profile whose sole objective is to win at all costs, regardless of his merits or his ability. Raven Software, the studio that is currently behind the development of content and its maintenance, has again taken action on the matter. As reported on Twitter, 50,000 cheaters have been kicked out of Warzone in the two most recent waves of bans.

“Two waves of expulsions in Warzone this week”, they report from the official account of the study. “More than 50,000 accounts banned in total. The target was repeat offenders and many more ”. With this maneuver, the Activision studio will try to continue combating these behaviors, although unfortunately they will have to remain very vigilant, because the fight against cheaters never ends.

Warzone will continue to evolve alongside the main COD

When the next Call of Duty goes on sale, Warzone will accompany it in a similar way to what has already been seen with Modern Warfare and Black Ops: Cold War. And what about the new COD? At the moment, nothing officially. Call of Duty: Vanguard has yet to be released, but Activision is expected to move this summer. What is clear is that the future of Warzone goes through mutating again, wrapping itself with the setting of the new title of the main saga.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a battle royale game that works under the free-to-play model, that is, free but with microtransaction. It reached the market at the doorstep of the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued us since the beginning of 2020. Originally it was released on PS4, Xbox One and PC, but now it is also compatible with new generation machines, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.