Call of Duty: Warzone rebalances Bruen

Infinity Ward releases a new weapon balance patch. The Bruen receives adjustments again, while the Famas bug has already been fixed.

Infinity Ward rebalances the power of several of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone’s battle royale. Through an update now available, the team adjusts the recoil and damage of the Bruen after the changes received during the arrival of Season 5. It will now be less lethal when hitting above the torso, while the 60-round ammunition counts with greater dispersion.

On the other hand, the bug that improved the effectiveness of the shotgun under the barrel of the FR 5.56, known to all as Famas, has been corrected. Its lethal close-range damage has also been restricted. One of the weapons that recently landed, the ISO submachine gun, receives a movement penalty improvement for carrying the drum magazine, while also increasing the time to aim through the scope.

As regards weapons, the study closes with the 725 shotgun, the object of the first balance patches. With the changes it receives in this update, it will continue in the queue: it increases the time of aiming with the sight, the speed of movement is reduced and the range of lethal damage at close range is lowered.

Two small fixes at the playable level. The exploit near the prison in Warzone has been fixed, so players will not be able to take advantage of the scenario issues. Lastly, those using the Maximum Alert perk will no longer receive voice prompts upon entering the enemy’s vision.

The changes are now available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. Everything is prepared for August 26, when Activision will reveal the new installment of the saga in Verdansk. About Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War we already know its first official art. The two faces of the cold war are back.



