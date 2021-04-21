Call of Duty: Warzone Reaches 100 Million Players

Call of Duty: Warzone has achieved significant success 13 months after its release. Call of Duty: Warzone has reached 100 million players.

Activision thanked for Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale game from Call of Duty, achieved a significant success in the 13th month of its release. In the statement made by Activision, it was announced that the game reached 100 million users. In a statement made on the official Twitter page of Call of Duty, “100 million players and it continues to increase. Thank you all. Call of Duty: Warzone wouldn’t be without you ”expressions were used.

The game was able to catch up with its rivals such as Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends in a short time. Call of Duty: Warzone success also means new events for players. Zombies will be included in the Operation Rapid Sunder event, which starts today. In addition, it seems likely that a map suitable for the 1980s theme will be added to the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone season 3 will begin on April 22. That’s why many important content packs are coming for Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone. Players will also have a narrative-based limited event called Hunt for Adler with the launch of season 3. This special event will also include rewards such as completing quests, weapon jewelery, and new operator skins.

All of these events and updates will require more than 25 GB of space in size. For this reason, it is useful to free up space as needed.