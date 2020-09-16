Call of Duty: Warzone Probably Future Mobile

A job posting on Activision’s website indicates that Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile. A new and powerful opponent will emerge in the mobile FPS field.

Fortnite and PUBG pioneered the popularity of the Battle Royale genre. Later, many games in this category were released. One of them was Call of Duty: Warzone.

The initial reviews of the game developed by Activision were pretty good. It has been claimed that the company has now decided to move the game to the mobile gaming industry, which popularized the pioneers of the genre. The source of the allegations is a removed job advertisement.

Notable job posting from Activision

In fact, we knew that Activision was involved with Call of Duty Mobile in this area. CoD: Warzone also reached 60 million players, although it was not yet on mobile. Now the two games will face off in the mobile arena, sort of like Activision versus Activision.

According to rumors on the Internet, a job post on the Activision site that was later removed had the abbreviation WZM. WZM stands for Warzone Mobile. The job description also includes the expression “Collecting, adapting and bringing the most basic features of Warzone console and PC version to mobile”.

It was also noted that the removed announcement also included statements that “Warzone Mobile will serve as the primary point of contact for the leadership team regarding openness and user interface, user experience and overall quality.” For now, the game can only be played on platforms where Modern Warfare can be played.

Battle Royale market is heating up

Activision seems determined to bring Warzone to the mobile gaming market as well. Fortnite and PUBG also continue to be leading names in this space. We can say that the game can replace Call of Duty Mobile, depending on the popularity it will gain on the mobile platform.

Aware that a significant part of the turnover in the game market in recent years comes from the mobile game market, the developers are releasing games for this market one after another. It is up to us to enjoy the games.



