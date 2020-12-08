Call of Duty: Warzone players discover absurd exploit

Call of Duty: Warzone players have discovered a new exploit in the game, capable of offering unlimited Juggernaut armor to all team members.

In a video shared by youtuber Cable711, you can observe the entire process necessary to obtain the incredibly overpowered armor, taking advantage of a failure in the battle royale involving the Easter egg reward access that can be found on the subway maintenance train. . In a very simplified way, the player explains the step by step of how to get the items that drop infinitely.

According to the images, to have the duplicate drop of armor just swap between two items, one being the killstreak Juggernaut, and be careful with the right timing. After a day it is relatively easy to catch the morning, and dozens of armor can be obtained in a matter of minutes.

To get a sense of the absurdity of taking advantage of the exploit, the Juggernaut is a device that substantially increases the resistance, health and firepower of players, being both an effective protection and a heavy combat weapon, capable of decimating a rival in a matter of a second.

So far, several participants have been taking advantage of the glitch, joining teams with several Juggernauts to scare anyone who comes close. Check out the posts below for some meetings.



