Call of Duty: Warzone Players disappointed with the removal of the 4th season of Reloaded Plunder

Big changes are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. Not only is the sequel to Warzone scheduled to be released later this year, a mobile version is in development that will eventually allow players to act on the go. While they’re waiting for them to show up, fans keep playing the original game, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some things in Warzone that annoy some of them.

Despite the popularity of Activision’s popular “Battle Royale” two years later, fans have not been shy about expressing their dissatisfaction with the game, especially lately. From the alleged changes made during the Season 4 murder to the set of bugs and the apparent increase in the number of scammers, it’s clear that the real-time nature of Warzone still makes it susceptible to new problems. To these problems was added the removal of the robbery mode from the game in the 4th season of Reloaded – a decision that the fans did not like.

Since the launch of the game, Plunder has been offering players a break from the chaos of the main battle royale mode, making it a key task to collect as much money as possible, and not to remain the last surviving player. This mode also eliminates permanent death from the equation, which may make it a more tempting option for gamers who find the standard Call of Duty: Warzone game cycle too hectic. For some, it’s even the main mode they like to play, so it’s understandable that fans like Reddit user Eighty frames are sharing their frustration with the removal of the heist in Season 4 “Reboot.”

THE robbery must be permanent. from CODWarzone

Eightyfps have stated that they hate it when they come home from work and launch Warzone only to discover a robbery gone missing. They stressed that “there are people who just want to relax and unwind,” an opinion supported by other players who want Activision and Raven Software to immediately return the mode. It should be noted that this is not the first time Plunder has been removed from the game, so it seems self-evident that he will return at some point, most likely sooner rather than later.

However, it still stinks for fans who come to Warzone primarily because of the more casual experience that Plunder offers. Robbery is still considered a time-limited mode, and therefore it can be excluded from rotation to give newer time modes some time in the spotlight. However, this latest removal has served as an additional reason for calls to make looting a permanent regime. However, Raven has not officially responded to these calls, but if she is lucky, she listens and will soon be able to give fans what they want.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.