Call of Duty: Warzone Players A Terrible Message in Game

In Call of Duty: Warzone, published by Activision in March this year, an interesting message began to appear in front of the players. This message, which occupies the screen and makes noise, is thought to be the introduction of the new game.

In the popular FPS (First Person Shooter) game Call of Duty: Warzone, players encountered a rather interesting in-game message. It is thought that this message that the players encounter in the game may be the introduction of the new Call of Duty game.

As you can see from the video below, the screen of the players starts to noise during the game and a message appears for a very short time with the text “know your history”. Then Russian expressions emerge. According to the news in Euro Gamer, the meaning of the Russian texts was “doomed to repeat it”.

Message in Call of Duty: Warzone

This message, which covers the entire screen and causes noise on the screen, can appear in front of players at any time while playing Warzone. However, the message is not displayed during the conflict.

This mysterious message to the players is thought to be related to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game, which is thought to be announced by Activision shortly. For the game, which was developed in partnership with Treyarch and Raven Software, ‘Easter Eggs related to Black Ops were left on the Verdansk map before.

Activision sent a mysterious package to some Call of Duty publishers this week marking Monday, August 10. It is not yet clear whether this is related to Black Ops Cold War or Warzone.

The publisher studio of the game, Activision, is very keen to introduce its new games on Warzone, which has gained great popularity. The coming days will bring us new information about the new game.



