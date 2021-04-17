Call of Duty Warzone now turns players into zombies

Call of Duty Warzone: Activision is giving a second chance to Call of Duty: Warzone players defeated on the battlefield of the free battle royale, and we’re not talking about Gulag. Now, whoever is shot down by opponents can be turned into a zombie.

The novelty is part of the undead event that is taking place in the current season of Call of Duty Warzone. In addition to the zombies appearing in certain locations on the map during gameplay, now the players themselves incorporate supernatural beings and their powers.

To become a zombie, you must be inside one of the toxic zones on the map, which are marked with a symbol. The transformation is possibly linked to the events of Nova 6, a biological weapon that appears in the story of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

This week, Activision released a trailer linking the story of the latest game in the franchise with Call of Duty Warzone. Published on the Treyarch channel, the production indicates that the villain Stitch took Adler, one of the protagonists of Black Ops Cold War, to Verdansk, the place where the battle royale takes place.

While we still have no official answers yet, the developer points out that “everything will change” in the third season of content from Warzone, which arrives next week.

Nuclear attack

According to a teaser published by Activision, Call of Duty: Warzone is expected to undergo major changes after a nuclear attack. According to speculation, the map of Verdansk will be bombed to end the zombie apocalypse that took place in the second season.

Rumors suggest that the bombing will be used by Activision to introduce a new map for Call of Duty Warzone, which will be inspired by the 1980s and will follow the theme of Black Ops Cold War. Some leaks even indicate that we will see locations in the single-player history of game appearing in battle royale.

The teasers released by Activision point out that the Call of Duty: Warzone map should “come to an end” on April 21st. The company has also missed some missile tests within the battle royale, indicating that the rumors about the nuclear bombing are correct.

On April 22, just after the alleged nuclear attack, Activision will begin the new season of Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, which will bring new content to the online mode of games.