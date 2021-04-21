Call of Duty: Warzone: new pistol causes outrage among players

Call of Duty: Warzone received a new pistol this week that has been causing a lot of controversy. Called Sykov, the weapon when raised can be used in Akimbo format, that is, with one in each hand, making it have a total of 80 bullets. This is making it faster and easier to eliminate your opponents at close range, which has caused an imbalance in the game.

The pistol’s arrival was made without fanfare, which has been happening regularly in the game as new maps are added. Interestingly, not even in the update patch was the inclusion of the new weapon reported.

YouTuber JGOD, specializing in statistics on the game’s weapons, even called Sykov “appealing” since, with it, players are able to make a much faster elimination than normal, more precisely 239 to 307 milliseconds to defeat their enemy . One more problem for CoD: Warzone players who had already complained several times about the time of eliminations in the game, considered too agile for titles of the genre.

Recently, Call of Duty: Warzone won an event focused on the undead. In it, when players are slaughtered, instead of going to Gulag, they are transformed into zombies and can confront their enemies.

And you, what did you think of the new weapon in CoD: Warzone?