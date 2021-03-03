Call of Duty: Warzone | New patch fixes Cold War silencers

We tell you the complete notes of the new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. Fixed Black Ops Cold War silencers.

Call of Duty: Warzone receives a new patch that fixes the problems found in the main silencers added from Black Ops Cold War. The update is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

New patch for Call of Duty: Warzone; full notes

In addition to reverting the Gru, Agency and Covered silencers stats to their original state, Raven Software has fixed Baker’s fourth Operator mission, in which we are directed to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon that has a zoom sight attached. x2 or higher. Now it will record our progress correctly.

On the other hand, the study claims that it has made small improvements to interface elements that were not working correctly so far, such as “icons, store packages, player level upgrades and more.” These fixes follow in the wake of patch 1.33, released on March 2. The update focused on making reactive weapons projects show up as they should in battle royale.

Beyond all these changes, the news of Call of Duty: Warzone goes through the new 4K texture pack available on PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. With it you will receive higher quality textures in weapons and operators from free to play and Modern Warfare. In the description, it is recommended that it be downloaded only by PS4 Pro and PS5 players (Xbox One X and Xbox Series X | S, in the case of Microsoft consoles).

The Outbreak event runs its course within the wreckage of the Vodianoy, the ship stranded between the Prison and the Port of Verdansk. By completing the challenges described in the main menu, you will receive cosmetic rewards, as well as an unreleased weapon project at the end of the entire group. Know all the details in this link.