Call of Duty: Warzone Needed One More Nerf On The Rook Skin

Call of Duty: Warzone, Earlier this year we commented here on the site the controversy of the Rook skin in Call of Duty: Warzone, as many players considered it a kind of pay to win item thanks to the advantages it brought to those who bought it in the store.

The big problem was that it was so dark that whoever wore it could actually become invisible depending on where on the map they were, as shown in the video below:

So, it didn’t take long for a first patch to make it a little less discreet but, as the problem still persisted, a new update had to be applied to the game. With that, now the Rook skin almost shines so evident!

According to the latest patch notes released by developer Raven, “the Rook skin has received updates to its materials to increase its visibility.” See how much easier it is to find her now:

So the problem finally appears to have been definitively resolved. What do you think of this whole controversy? Have you ever suffered from this invisible skin in your Warzone matches? Comment below!