Call of Duty: Warzone Map Changes Tonight

Call of Duty: Warzone brings some changes to the map with its third season. In a short trailer that appeared before, points to change on the map were given. With the new season of Call of Duty: Warzone, weapons, some map changes and the introduction video will change. The Call of Duty: Warzone map will change.

Call of Duty: Warzone new map leaked

Some players had the chance to try out Call of Duty: Warzone new map. Normally the new map would be released tonight. During a live event held last night, some players had the chance to experience the map by entering a specially created lobby for the event. Raven Software, the developer of Call of Duty: Warzone, quickly noticed this and prevented the situation. Still, a video about the new map was posted on YouTube.

Raven Software has made significant changes in the prominent locations of the Verdansk region by preserving the lines of the map. The dam part was turned into a bridge and the Quarry was turned into a Salt Mine. In addition to the changed places, the color palette in the game has been made more vibrant.

Also, in the video above, the jumping off the plane sequence at the entrance has been replaced by a series of helicopters. It looks just fine. With the new season, some weapons have also been overhauled. The properties of FFAR, M16 and AUG have once again been reduced (Nerf). However, no changes have been made to weapons such as the AK47 and QBZ. With the third season, Nvidia DLSS, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops were added to Cold War. Call of Duty: Warzone players with RTX graphics cards will be able to benefit from Nvidia DLSS technology.