Call of Duty: Warzone Introduces a New Fortune Keep Playlist with More Players for a Limited Time

Raven Software decided to start the weekend by announcing a new exclusive playlist for the new Call of Duty: Warzone Fortune’s Keep map. This new Resurgence map was released at the beginning of the 4th season of Call of Duty: Warzone and is usually only used for games with fewer players.

The Resurgence game mode is designed as a more dynamic version of the usual Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale gameplay. With a maximum of 40 players, a smaller map, and a squad revival replacing the gulag system, Resurgence matches often last about 15 minutes instead of the usual 30.

To move on to the usual Resurgence gameplay, Raven Software’s official Twitter account announced a new playlist for 60 players. The playlist was launched on Friday morning and it has been confirmed that it will only be available this weekend. This most likely means that the mode will disappear by Monday, so interested players need to get into it as soon as possible.

Given the small size of the map, increasing the number of players to 60 will undoubtedly lead to the fact that the already chaotic Resurgence matches will turn into an even crazier fight. There are also a lot more interiors here than on the previous Resurgence map, Rebirth Island, so it’s likely that weapons suitable for close combat, such as the Marco 5 SMG, will shine in Fortune’s Keep Extreme.

Fortune’s Keep was released on June 22 at the same time as the start of season 4, so it has been in existence for more than three weeks, which gives players enough time to explore all the subtleties of the island. For people who play a lot, things can get old, so this should be a fun way to shake things up a bit and give Warzone veterans something new to dive into.

Of course, not everyone will like a larger number of players and a more chaotic gameplay. Fortune’s Keep also had some critical bugs, such as players getting stuck in the terrain or crashing under the map, as well as performance issues leading to a delay for some players. Several people in the original Twitter thread made it clear that, in their opinion, Raven Software should solve problems with the gameplay, and not release new playlists. However, everyone has their own opinion and taste, and some Twitter users are no less active in stating that they like the increase in the number of players.

Call of Duty: Warzone is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.