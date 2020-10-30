Call of Duty: Warzone, integration with Black Ops Cold War

As planned, the Activision and Infinity Ward battle royale will continue to evolve alongside the new main installment.

Call of Duty: Blackout was a test, a first approach to the battle royale genre that did not continue after Black Ops IV. The opposite will happen with Call of Duty: Warzone, designed as an independent product, which although it was closely linked to Modern Warfare, will separate itself from this work to embrace Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the future. And that future will come very soon, because the first season set in this title will start next December.

This was stated by Activision during the shareholders meeting at which the company’s financial results were presented. According to the North American giant, this will be the first time that a season has had a significant influence on Warzone. Although the premiere is scheduled for December, they have not yet specified a more specific date. No specific details have been revealed about what this rebirth of the battle royale will be, so we will have to wait for the Americans to make an official announcement about it.

Announced for the new generation

The firm intention that Warzone continues in time is reflected in that it will also appear in the new generation of consoles, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5. In short, it is a long-term project that will continue to offer massive battles with dozens and dozens of players on the battlefield.

Call of Duty: Warzone was released months after Modern Warfare on the same platforms as the main game, namely PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Since March, it has accompanied the game in every season, with regular updates in the form of maps, game modes and more. At the same time, Infinity Ward has had to fight off cheaters, a plague that does not rage but has been punished with waves of expulsions.



