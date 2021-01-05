Call of Duty: Warzone has the exploit that invades Gulag

It is the place where users who have died and who have a new opportunity to return to the battlefield gather.

Infinity Ward’s battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone, continues despite the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In fact, the game has started its integration with this year’s title, so it will continue thanks to the new seasons of the battle pass. The Gulag, an area reserved for players who have died during intense firefights, is a second chance to return to the main map, Verdansk, but only if you win the confrontation with the rest of the deceased. The problem is that as the user ModernWarzone has shown, some have discovered a way to sneak into the new Gulag without having gone through the previous step, that is, bite the dust

These players have taken advantage of an exploit to take their arsenal of weapons and use it against the rest of the participants, those who are really waiting to return to the world of the living. The location of the new Gulag is near the edge of the map, but everything seems to indicate that it is only possible to access it during the first few bars of the game, using gas as you can see in the video that we offer you below.

Balance and bugs, the Warzone crosses

Exploits have been a problem, especially since Call of Duty: Warzone has been integrated into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The free-to-play title, available as a standalone product for PS4, Xbox One and PC (also on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5), has not been easy in these first weeks after its renewal. In addition to glitches and bugs, there have been few who have complained about balance problems in weapons.

Infinity Ward, the creators of this battle royale, must continue pressing the necessary keys to polish the product to the maximum. Seasons will not be lacking, that is clear.