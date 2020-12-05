Call of Duty: Warzone has more than 85 million players

Here are some stats to show you the Call of Duty skeptic in your life. FPS games continue to attract players by the millions, according to latest figures from publisher Activision

In a press release, Activision is promoting some of the latest Call of Duty registrations, in Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to published figures, more than 85 million players have played Warzone since its launch. Given that the Battle Royale game was only released in March of this year, that means that it has provided a sizable chunk of the 200 million players who have reportedly tried a Call of Duty, on one platform or another, this year. . Apparently, this is the most players the series has recorded in a year.

Post-launch content and support stemming from Treyarch’s latest Call of Duty will become the largest in Black Ops history, the statement says, including “tight integration” with Warzone. “This is the next big chapter in Black Ops with an incredible campaign, a completely new zombie experience, and of course high-octane multiplayer,” writes Brian Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty. “The launch is just the beginning. We’re focused on building a continuous stream with a massive amount of free post-launch content and events across the franchise. ”

The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War and Warzone Season 1 start date was pushed back this week, from December 10 to December 16. Among other things, this will include the Cold War weapons coming to Verdansk, and most likely a new one. map called Renaissance.

Among other things, this will include the Cold War weapons coming to Verdansk, and most likely a new map called Renaissance.




